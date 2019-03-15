NGL Announces Changes to Schedule

Some adjustments are being made to the National Gridiron League schedule. Officials announced Friday that the change is effective immediately and includes all NGL team schedules.

Promotional efforts are expected to continue in preparation of the league’s inaugural season. President of the NGL Joe McClendon released this statement:

“Every market deserves the opportunity to properly promote to allow each market the best opportunity for success. We have worked extremely hard to secure the right markets and venues for our league and to launch twelve expansion franchises at once takes a tremendous effort. We felt it would be in the best interest of our teams, fans, and venues if we do not rush our kickoff and take some additional time to ensure a fantastic first experience. A great fan experience will forever be our standard moving forward.”

