Next Level Road Initiative Announced

Governor Eric Holcomb kicked off a massive road work project that will effect the entire state. Starting next year nearly 10,000 miles of roads around the Hoosier State will be resurfaced, along with rehabilitation for 1,600 bridges.

A lot of money will be involved in getting this project together. Governor Holcomb says that 4.7 billion dollars will be invested within the next 5 years worth of projects.

Southern Indiana was not neglected in this process. Plenty of the funds will be funneled into the counties down south.

Vanderburgh Co: 113 lane miles resurfaced, 6 bridges rehabilitated or replaced … 5-year investment total: $19,985,633 … Includes SR 62, US 41, and I-69

Posey Co: 111 lane miles resurfaced, 3 bridges rehabilitated or replaced …. 5-year investment total: $16,546,322 … includes includes SR 69, 62, and I-64

Gibson Co: 96 lane miles resurfaced, 12 bridges rehab or replace … 5-yr total: $29,892,021 … Includes Bridge Deck Replacement and Painting on I-64, a 12-million dollar project on SR 64 for Pavement Replacement, and work along US-41

Warrick Co: 112 lane miles resurfaced, 17 bridges rehab or replace … 5-yr total: $18,793,090 … Work along I-64, SR 68, and SR 66

Pike Co: 58 lane miles resurfaced, 9 bridges rehab or replace … 5-yr total: $19,334,386 … includes 3-million dollar pavement replacement in downtown Petersburg in 2021, and road work along 56 and 57, among other roads

Spencer Co: 112 lane miles resurfaced, 9 bridges rehab or replaced … 5-yr total: $14,975,475 … includes Bridge Deck Overlay on the “Blue Bridge” that connects Spencer Co. to downtown Owensboro, KY, Erosion work on I-64, and a roundabout to be built on SR 66 in Rio, Indiana near South Spencer High School.

Dubois Co: 108 lane miles resurfaced, 5 bridges rehab or replaced … 5-year total: $14,576,430 … includes large amount of work along US 231 as well as SR 56 and SR 164

Road work is expected to start in 2018.

