Next Act Adds Two New Board Members To Help With Astra Theatre Renovations October 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The non-profit group renovating the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper has added two new members to its Board of Directors. They will now help with the renovations going on at the historic Astra Theatre.

Ben Nowotarski and Rafaela Schaick will join the current Next Act board members.

That group is working to raise money to renovated the inside of the Astra Theatre in Jasper’s Historic District.

The outside of the building has been renovated, but there’s still quite a bit of work to be done on the inside.

For more information or to make a donation, visit The Next Act or The Next Act Facebook Page.

