Newly Remodeled Aldi Store Will Reopen November 16th November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

In a little over a week, one remodeled Tri-state area grocery store will be back open for business.

Next Thursday, November 16th the newly remodeled Evansville Aldi on Oak Grove Road will reopen for customers.

Officials say the inside of the store is more modern and much more convenient with a bigger focus on fresh items like produce and bakery foods.

It was also remodeled using environmentally friendly building materials, and energy efficient lighting.

The first 100 shoppers next Thursday will get a golden ticket, which will actually be an Aldi gift card in a variety of amounts.



