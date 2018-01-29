Home Indiana Evansville Newly Formed Committee Meets to Discuss Jail Overcrowding January 29th, 2018 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana

A newly formed committee meets for the first time to discuss the future of the Vanderburgh County Jail.

This comes after the jail received a letter of non-compliance and has until the end of April to address the areas.

This major problem, jail overcrowding.

The Jail Blue Ribbon Committee was formed, made up of Vanderburgh County officials to come up with solutions to the jail’s problems.

They’ll have help with results from a feasibility study that will be done in about four weeks.

The study will give long and short term plans on how to fix the problems at the jail.

“We need to come up with, hopefully a plan, to not only solve the problem for today,” said Vanderburgh County Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem. “But to solve the problem for 20 years from now.”

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding hopes moving forward they won’t just build a jail to house inmates, but build on to rehabilitate them.

He believes doing that will slow down the number of people who find themselves back behind bars for the second or third time.

