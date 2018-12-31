Newly Elected Officials Sworn Into Office for New Year

One-by-one newly elected officials throughout Gibson County were sworn into office.

“Gibson County is growing and we need to just keep up with the latest,” says Gerald Bledsoe, Gibson County commissioner.

Bledsoe says they’re working on changes for 2019. One of the items on their agenda is addressing over crowding and under staffing issues at the county jail.

“The jail is like the same type of situation a lot of counties have in the state of Indiana they house more people than they were built for,” says Bledsoe.

Bledsoe says a Feasibility study the commission approved last week will provide answers and ideas for the jail.

“Commissioners, I know myself, go by facts,” says Bledsoe. “What kind of facts do we have, what do we have out on the table. The more data I can receive the better off it is so I can make a good judgment for the county.”

That’s not the only item on the 2019 agenda. The commissioners are finalizing plans to redo the roads around the Toyota plant and its parking lots. Bledsoe says Toyota and Aerotek plans on hiring more than 400 more employees by the spring.

“It’s a 6.6 million dollar adventure, but it will pay for itself because Toyota is going to do nothing but keep getting bigger,” says Bledsoe.

Gibson County commissioners are also looking into updating county roadway equipment in the New Year.

