The Newest Trustee At USI

The Newest Trustee At USI

July 22nd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana welcomed its newest trustee this weekend.

Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Christine Keck of Evansville to a 4 year term. Keck is the Director Of Federal Government Affairs for Vectren, and she is the incoming Chairman of The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The Governor also re-appointed Harold Calloway and John Dunn to the board. The USI Board of Trustees is made of 9 members, and it must include at least one student, one alumnus, and one person from Vanderburgh County.

