The Newest Trustee At USI

The University of Southern Indiana welcomed its newest trustee this weekend.

Governor Eric Holcomb appointed Christine Keck of Evansville to a 4 year term. Keck is the Director Of Federal Government Affairs for Vectren, and she is the incoming Chairman of The Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

The Governor also re-appointed Harold Calloway and John Dunn to the board. The USI Board of Trustees is made of 9 members, and it must include at least one student, one alumnus, and one person from Vanderburgh County.

