The Newest Trend in Food: CBD Oil and Hemp Pairings

CBD oil and hemp are hot topics!

At least once a day, there’s a new study, or controversy over changing laws.

But whether you believe it’s bad or beneficial, the CBD oil movement is growing, and has now become the trendiest thing in…food!

CBD oil.

There’s so much information out there.

It can be difficult to wrap your head around the many products, so let’s break it down.

CBD Oil is an extraction from the hemp plant, and hemp is a plant that has literally thousands and thousands of uses.

You can make textiles from it, you can make food from it, they grow it for seed, they grow it for oil; you can use it in the bodies of cars, they’re making surfboards out of it, they make plastic out of it, they make bio-fuels out of it.

Hemp is one of these plants that is so useful in so many different ways, and CBD is one small piece of it that can be used to help people with all different kinds of ailments.

So, pairing CBD oils and hemp with food…are you thinking what I’m thinking…are there health benefits here?

Or is it just a way to be the trendiest chef on the block?

The reason why we chose to pair CBD with different foods, is all the benefits we get out of CBD. We have different ways to take the CBD extractions and put them into food.

We’ve seen that we can do more than just put butter in a brownie nowadays.

All plants have different kinds of terpenes in them, and all of these different profiles of terpenes give you different flavors.

Each different variety of hemp has different levels of terpenes in it.

Since they all have a different boiling point, extract each one of these terpenes out, and then you can recombine them in different ways that you can flavor food with.

But it IS trendy!

You can order things like Gin and Chronic or hemp infused Baseball Cut Sirloin.

How’s the steak?

Chris: It’s fantastic!

I knew it was gonna be good, but I didn’t realize how good it was gonna be, how the hemp and the CBD would complement all the other flavors and spices in the steak.

GRETCHIN: Okay, now I’m jealous.

I need a bite.

Do you accept my germs?

Chris: Oh, okay.

You just took my meat!

GRETCHIN: Mmm, it is good.

CBD oil and hemp products paired with food…raising awareness while raising your fork, or glass!

The next food pairing is the 24th, next Monday, at The Dapper Pig.

If you’re curious, go try something!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments