Home Indiana Newburgh’s Little Red Brick House Moves To Its New Home December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

Newburgh’s little red brick house is being moved to its new home. Crews started the process of moving the building to the Old Lock and Dam Park around 8 a.m.

The house dates back to the mid-1800’s and is listed with the state as a notable historic site. Some people who live nearby braved the cold weather to watch the move.

Betty Schnarr said, “Oh, I think it’s great. Yeah. The house has got to be over 100 years old and this is something you don’t see everyday.”

Once in its new location, the building will be used for events and activities at the park.

There are plans to use it as a concession stand and ticket booth for a proposed amphitheater.

Comments

comments