Newburgh’s 12th Annual Wine, Art & Jazz Festival this Weekend
Historic Newburgh’s 12th annual Wine, Art & Jazz festival is this weekend along the banks of the Ohio River. Come out for a night of great music, great wine and great food from several Tri-State area restaurants.
The event is Saturday, May 20th from noon until 9 PM.
2017 Participating Wineries
Best Vineyards
Blue Herron Vineyard & Winery
Buck Creek Winery
Cedar Creek Winery
Easley Winery
Harmony Winery
Hedgegrove Meadery & Winery
Indian Creek Winery
Monkey Hollow Winery
Mystique Winery
Patoka Lake Winery
Pepper’s Ridge Winery
River City Winery
Winzerwald Winery
Tickets are still available and can be purchased here:
Historic Newburgh Wine, Art & Jazz Festival
They’re also looking for volunteers for the events. Anyone interested in helping out can sign up here:
Volunteer at Newburgh Wine, Art & Jazz Festival