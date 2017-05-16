Newburgh’s 12th Annual Wine, Art & Jazz Festival this Weekend

Historic Newburgh’s 12th annual Wine, Art & Jazz festival is this weekend along the banks of the Ohio River. Come out for a night of great music, great wine and great food from several Tri-State area restaurants.

The event is Saturday, May 20th from noon until 9 PM.

2017 Participating Wineries

Best Vineyards

Blue Herron Vineyard & Winery

Buck Creek Winery

Cedar Creek Winery

Easley Winery

Harmony Winery

Hedgegrove Meadery & Winery

Indian Creek Winery

Monkey Hollow Winery

Mystique Winery

Patoka Lake Winery

Pepper’s Ridge Winery

River City Winery

Winzerwald Winery

Tickets are still available and can be purchased here:

Historic Newburgh Wine, Art & Jazz Festival

They’re also looking for volunteers for the events. Anyone interested in helping out can sign up here:

Volunteer at Newburgh Wine, Art & Jazz Festival

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments