Newburgh Women’s Hospital and Milk Bank Form Partnership for Donor Drive

Women's Hospital and Milk Bank Form Partnership for Donor Drive November 9th, 2018

The Women’s Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana, is partnering with The Milk Bank to have a milk donor drive.

This milk collection site provides a convenient drop off for women to donate their extra breast milk for processing at The Milk Bank. After processing, the milk is then delivered to fragile infants in hospital neonatal intensive care units throughout the Midwest.

“The milk bank hopes to continue forging partnerships with organizations across the Midwest to make the process of human milk donation easier for donor moms and families, while also helping to support breastfeeding in local communities,” stated Janice O’Rourke, Executive Director of The Milk Bank.

Mothers with excess breast milk are welcome to bring their milk with them. They will fill out a medical history form and have blood drawn for testing. After approval they can continue to drop off excess milk at the milk depot located at The Women’s Hospital.

Mothers who are interested in donating milk may contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670.

The Women’s Hospital is located at 4199 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, Indiana

