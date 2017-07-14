Newburgh Woman Dies in Car Crash in Vanderburgh County
The Vanderburgh County coroner’s office confirms, a Newburgh woman has died after a car crash in Vanderburgh County.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 13000 block of Darmstadt Road after a 2 car crash around 3:15 Friday afternoon.
59-year-old Christine Long died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say the Long was headed southbound on Darmstadt Road when a blakc Toyota Corolla, driven by Justin Declue, crossed the center line, hitting Long head on. They say alcohol does appear to have played a factor in the crash.
Authorities are still investigating.
