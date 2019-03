The 14th annual Newburgh Wine Fest is kicking off on Saturday, May 18th and tickets for this event are now available. Early Bird ticketing is $20 each. Ticket prices go to $25 on April 1st and $30 at the door.

A $10 discount will be given to any festival-goers that purchase tickets before April 1st.

Festival-goers must be 21 to attend the event.

Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information call 812-853-2815 or visit here.

