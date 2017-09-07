44News | Evansville, IN

Newburgh Water Safe to Drink, Manganese Levels Decreased

September 7th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Indiana American Water says manganese levels are back to normal in Newburgh’s drinking water.

This comes after officials took several measures to address discolored water in its Newburgh system over the last two weeks.

The discoloration was caused by slightly higher than normal levels of manganese, a naturally occurring mineral present in the area’s groundwater sources.

Although manganese does not pose any risks to Human health, it is noticeable at very low levels and can stain laundry if discolored water is used.

