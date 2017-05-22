44News | Evansville, IN

Newburgh Towne Market Closes After A Year

May 22nd, 2017 Indiana

The Newburgh Towne Market is closing after less than a year of opening.

The restaurant’s Facebook page says “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Towne Market is closing its doors”.

The Towne Market was the first market of its kind in the Tri-State. It called itself a “groceraunt” which offered breakfast, lunch and dinner to take home, heat and eat.

We’re told that the market for take-home meals wasn’t what management expected.

Representatives thanked everyone for all the local support and business.
The business opened last September.

