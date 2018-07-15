Home Indiana Newburgh Town Hall Hosts World Cup Viewing Party July 15th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana, Newburgh

It was a huge day for soccer fans as Croatia and France battled it out in the world cup final.

Newburgh Town Hall hosted a viewing party for the big game today. The community came together to watch the game on a 12 foot by 8 foot LED screen in the Town Hall parking lot. The event was crowd funded and the money raised was used to rent the large screen.

Amber Kelly explains how she thought of the idea to throw this viewing party, “I was actually in another city watching a game similar to this in a park and I said we should do this in Newburgh so we kind of just threw this together in three weeks we were able to raise the money to pay for the screen and everything through crowd funding on Facebook in less than twelve hours we thought it be a great way to bring people together in Newburgh”

France beat Croatia to win its first World Cup title in 20 years.

