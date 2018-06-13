44News | Evansville, IN

Newburgh Town Council Makes Decision on Bee Complaint

June 13th, 2018 Indiana, Newburgh

The Newburgh Town Council has made a preliminary decision on the bee complaints they were hearing. It’s a simple fix that the owner of the bees has agreed to.

The owner of the honeybees will need to put up a 6-foot fence surrounding the hives. The bee colony sits behind Wittscaping Landscaping Company.

A petition has been floating around by neighbors to remove the bees but in the absence of anyone speaking out publicly against the bees at Wednesday night’s town council — the council members and the beekeeper have agreed on a first step.

Bee owner Brent Wittenbraker says, “Eventually I would probably put in a hedgerow of some sort where it would look a lot nicer but that’s not going to give you the instant six-foot height so to be fair to everybody go in spend the money put a nice fence up.”

The Newburgh Town Council also heard a lot of comments from the public on food trucks.

The comments were overwhelmingly positive as people think bringing business into Newburgh is a positive step.

Previous story:
Bee Hives Prompt Complaints from Neighbors

