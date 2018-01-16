Home Indiana Newburgh Shuts Off Traffic Near Deadly Sledding Scene January 16th, 2018 Warren Korff Indiana, Newburgh

The Newburgh Town Council is shutting down traffic near the park where a teenager lost her life over the weekend, and the changes may not stop there.

Saturday night 16-year-old Davis Collier was sledding near the Newburgh Lock & Dam when her sled made its way onto French Island Trail and into the path of an oncoming car. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Town Council has released a statement saying it understands sledding at the park has been a Newburgh tradition for decades, but it says the town has no higher priority than the safety of its citizens and visitors. It says until further notice it has ordered the closure of French Island Trail to traffic in the vicinity of the park. It also says the town will strictly enforce closure of the park each night at dark, and it is investigating the circumstances of the accident and considering what actions should be taken with regard to sledding at the park.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments