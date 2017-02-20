Newburgh Restaurant Works to Lower Man’s Medical Bills

A Newburgh restaurant is fundraising to lower medical expenses for a Warrick County family.

It was last June when Chris Fenwick was hospitalized for an intestinal issue. Since then, Fenwick has been in seven different facilities, and the medical expenses have created a heavy load for the family.

The Newburgh Pizza Chef located at 4938 Old State Route 261 will donate 10 percent of all sales made Tuesday, February 21st to Fenwick and his family.

