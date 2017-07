It’s like taking a step back in time to 1862. The Cotillion Ball encourages attendees to dress in 1860’s attired. At the ball, food, drinks and music are all 1860’s inspired.

The fun doesn’t stop with the Cotillion Ball. It’s a jam packed weekend of events starting at 9 a.m. Saturday through 4 p.m. Sunday.

For a full lists of events click here.

