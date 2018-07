44News Entertainment Insider, Gretchin Irons, wants you to know that Newburgh Remembers is happening again tomorrow.

Hear the Gettysburg Address, see a Civil War re-enactment, enjoy local food and Newburgh’s scenic riverfront, all while stepping back in time to the day Newburgh, Indiana, was captured without a signle shot.

Click here to watch Newburgh Remembers

