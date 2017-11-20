Newburgh Pool Receives Two AED Donations

Adults and kids alike will be a bit safer thanks to one parent’s effort to install two defibrillators. There are no AED’s installed at the Lou Dennis Park prompting Lisa Rauscher to contact a group called Brian’s Heart that donates AED’s to locations that need them.

The organization donated an AED to the pool and another to be used at Memorial High School for cross-country meets.

Rausher says she was called to action after the tragic drowning of a boy last summer at Burdette Park Swimming Pool.

The new AED used at the pool will be stationed at Newburgh School when the pool is closed for the winter

