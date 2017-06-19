Home Indiana Newburgh Pool Celebrates 45 Years with Retro Commemoration June 19th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Newburgh Community pool is marking 45 years with a retro celebration. The pool opened its gates to the public June 18th, 1972. To celebrate the anniversary, the pool matched admission rates to the prices from 1972. This means visitors could visit the pool for less than a dollar across all ages.

Organizers say they also encouraged pool-goers to dress in 70’s themed swim suits.

Administrative Assistant Andrea Balboni said, “We picked the 70’s theme cause on opening day in 1972 they had a costume theme as well from what I can tell it was an Atlantic City them then I kind of figured open in the 70’s we’ll go with a 70’s theme.”

Pool staff say the turnout Sunday was a little lower due to rainy weather.

