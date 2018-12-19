Home Indiana Newburgh Police to Increase Traffic Enforcement for Holidays December 19th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

The holidays are a time when the most joy is spread, but it’s also the time of year when the chances of being involved in a car crash increases greatly.

Newburgh police say they are joining law enforcement agencies to participate in the winter “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. This increased enforcement will be going on now through January 1st. In addition, Indiana police will be upping enforcement seat belt and speeding laws.

“Why do we enforce traffic laws? To prevent the crashes, injuries, and deaths that hurt our community,” said Newburgh Police. “Make sure you are there to open your gifts this season by buckling up — every trip, every time — and using a sober driver.”

Overtime patrols and equipment purchases are supported with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Comments

comments