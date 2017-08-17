Newburgh Police Department’s K-9 Unit Receives Donation

The Newburgh Police Department’s K-9 Unit works entirely off of donations, and it received a check that will definitely help. Lefler Collision and Glass donated $1,000 to the K-9 unit.

Officials at the company say they chose a number of charities to donate to, but that helping out the dogs and their handlers was an easy choice.

Lefler Collision and Glass Jimmy Lefler said, “Newburgh Police Department their K-9 division is strictly on donation basis to fund it and you know we want to give back to our community we really appreciate what they do they’re underpaid underappreciated and everyday they put their life on the line so we like to go back and support the community.”

K-9 officers say the money will go toward operational costs, like purchasing new dogs and paying vet bills.

