Newburgh Police Department Receives Nine AEDs

The Newburgh Police Department has one more tool that it hopes will help officers save lives. Deaconess gave the department nine new AEDs at a ceremony Monday afternoon. The defibrillators were donated in part from the hospital and Alcoa in Warrick County.

Alcoa gave the money to buy the AEDs after the police department said their current ones needed to be replaced.

After Monday’s presentation, officers were trained on how to properly used the AEDs.

An AED can make a huge difference when seconds count. It’s a portable device that sends an electric shock to the heart to restore a normal heart rhythm.

