Newburgh PD Grows in Bodies and Supplies

The Newburgh Police Department is growing in numbers and supplies.

At the Police Commission’s monthly meeting Tuesday a new officer was sworn in. Joshua Fisher becomes the 8th member of the force. When Fisher hits the streets for the first time Thursday, he’ll have more supplies thanks to an anonymous donation.

Historic Newburgh Incorporated presented Chief Eric Mitchell with $1,000 check to cover the cost of 14 rescue kits. The vacuum sealed packs contain a combat tourniquet, emergency trauma dressing, gauze dressing and black gloves.

Domestic violence calls, suicide attempts or active shooting threats are just a few cases where officers may need to give aid to a civilian or even themselves as EMTs do not arrive on scene until they’ve been given the all clear.

The Newburgh PD could be back up to fully staffed at nine officers by the end of the year.

44News Reporter Heather Good has more below.

