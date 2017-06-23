Newburgh Museums Unveils “Uncle Sam Wants You” Exhibit

The Newburgh Museum is unveiling its newest exhibit, “Uncle Sam Wants you” which features a look back a World War 1, the Civil War and the Spanish-American Wars.

And there will be several artifacts from those wars on display in this new exhibit.

They have copies of World War 1 recruitment posters and 1918 newspaper declaring peace and the Armistice terms.

Military and early Red Cross items are also on display along with other Newburgh related items.

The event runs until mid November.

The museum is located in preservation hall at the corner of state and main streets.

And later this summer the Newburgh Remembers Civil War reenactment runs from July 14th through the 17th.

That includes a reenactment of the capture of Newburgh during the Civil War and many other events.

