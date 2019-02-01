Newburgh Museum’s New Exhibit Provides Glimpse Into Town’s Past

The Newburgh Museum has a new exhibit covers John Kueber’s enterprise. The exhibit is called ‘Kuebler’s Garden: A Day in the Park’.

It opened Friday and showcases Kuber’s property which included a large house and gardens, vineyard, racetrack, baseball diamond, tannery, and a bandstand.

In the 1800s, people came from all over on Sundays to eat, drink, and enjoy the band concerts.

The exhibit will run from February 1st to June 29th.

The Museum is located in Newburgh in Preservation Hall on the corner of State and Main Streets.

The Museum is open on Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can call 812-853-5045 to schedule a group tour.

