Home Indiana Newburgh Mom, Marathoner Publishes Autobiography In Hopes Of Inspiring Others December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

A Newburgh mom is sharing her story in the newly published autobiography, If You Give a Mom a Marathon: Six Kids and a Run Around the World, in hopes of inspiring others.

Michelle Walker has run more than 140 marathons around the world, including races on all seven continents and all 50 states. She has six kids, three boys and three girls, ranging in age from eight to 22 years old.

Walker says she hopes sharing her own story of achievement and occasional struggles will inspire others to set their own goals.

The 48-year-old marathoner started running in her mid-30s and has completed 143 marathons.

In 2004, Michelle ran her first half marathon in Louisville, Kentucky. Three years later she ran her first marathon at the Arizona Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in January 2007.

Michelle also completed the Boston Marathon in 2013 when the bombing occurred.

In addition to her marathons, Michelle has completed four Ironman triathlons.

If you want to read her book, visit Marathon Mom of 6 and Amazon. She also has a Twitter page: @MarathonMomof6.

Comments

comments