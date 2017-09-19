Newburgh Man Charged in Death of Girlfriend’s Baby

A Newburgh man is charged in the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby. 23-year-old Thaddious Rice is charged with Murder and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. The charges stem from an incident at Andrea Court Apartments in April.

According to court documents, Rice brought the 10-month old infant to the emergency room with traumatic brain injury.

Detectives say Rice told them he was carrying the child in a car seat when he tripped down the stairs. But detectives say he changed that story, saying he placed the child in a car seat on the banister and then tripped while checking on the child.

Hospital staff told detectives the baby had abrasions and bruising all over his body, including on his genitals and butt.

Detectives also spoke with a babysitter who told them she documented all of the infant’s injuries by writing it down and taking pictures of the injuries.

Authorities say the official cause of death was hemorrhaging due to blunt head trauma.

A report from a Riley Hospital doctor says the child’s injuries were not consistent with falling down the steps while in a car seat and by delaying medical attention it worsened the situation.

Rice is being held without bond in the Warrick County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, September 21st.

