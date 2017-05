Home Indiana Newburgh Man Arrested for Driving 105mph on U.S. 41 May 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Newburgh man is behind bars for speeding on Highway 41 in Gibson County. Deputies say 22-year-old Edgardo Arguello was speeding while driving northbound on Highway 41 near County Road 440 North. They say he was driving 105 miles per hour in a 60mph zone.

When deputies pulled over Arguello they arrested him and brought him to the Gibson County Jail. He is charged with reckless driving, but has since posted $450 bond.

Comments

comments