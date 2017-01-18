Home Indiana Newburgh Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges January 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Newburgh man is behind bars following a months-long child exploitation investigation. 25-year-old Joshua Bolin faces charges of possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bolin Tuesday after an extensive investigation into reports of harassment and inappropriate communications with several victims through online services.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office served a search warrant at Bolin’s home in Newburgh. Authorities found evidence during the search warrant and investigation that led to Bolin’s arrest.

This incident is still under investigation and more charges could be filed. Bolin is currently being held without bond at the Warrick County Jail.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180.

