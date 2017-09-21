Home Indiana Evansville Newburgh Man Accused in Death of Girlfriend’s Baby Pleads Not Guilty September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh

The Newburgh man accused in the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby pleads not guilty. Thaddious Rice is charged with Murder and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death.

Police say Rice brought the 10-month-old infant to the emergency room with traumatic brain injury.

Detectives say Rice told them he was carrying the child in a car seat when he tripped down the stairs. But detectives say he changed that story, saying he placed the child in a car seat on the banister and then tripped while checking on the child.

Hospital staff say the baby had abrasions and bruising all over his body, including on his genitals and butt.

Authorities say the official cause of death was hemorrhaging due to blunt head trauma.

Rice is being held without bond in the Warrick County Jail. He will have a progress hearing on Monday, October 30th.

