Newburgh Kiwanis Club BBQ Chicken Fundraiser A Sizzling Success April 2nd, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

Support the community and eat BBQ chicken!? Seems like a win-win! Historic Newburgh’s Kiwanis Club annual fundraiser brought in thousands of dollars over the weekend.

Event organizers say hundreds of chickens were barbecued for the annual event. Volunteers set up shop outside of Living Word Christian Church in Newburgh. Baskets of chicken were barbecued for 20 minutes in a boiling pan, cooled and then wrapped for purchase.

Kiwanis members say the best part of the fundraiser is knowing all proceeds go right back into community causes, “The money that we raise at this type of an event we use for scholarships at Castle High School for graduating seniors, The Food Bank, the Ohio Township Library things like that. We also give money to Riley Hospital and there are a lot of children from this area that use Riley Hospital every year so you know we try to do a community service and for the children especially,” said club president Mike Pyfferoen.

More than 30 cases of chicken were cooked over the weekend for the “BBQ Chicken Days” event. Kiwanis members say the fundraiser would not be possible with out the support of the community.

Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice.



