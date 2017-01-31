Home Indiana Newburgh Indiana Man Dies in Early Morning Kentucky Crash January 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

A Newburgh man is dead after Murray Kentucky Police say a damage fence helped them locate the crash scene. Police say an officer saw the damaged fence and found a vehicle in a field along Robertson Road North Tuesday morning.

Investigator say an SUV driven by 38-year-old Chad Smith was driving north and crossed the southbound lane and hit a tree and the fence before stopping in the field. The vehicle stopped in an open field. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

