44News | Evansville, IN

Newburgh Indiana Man Dies in Early Morning Kentucky Crash

Newburgh Indiana Man Dies in Early Morning Kentucky Crash

January 31st, 2017 Indiana, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A Newburgh man is dead after Murray Kentucky Police say a damage fence helped them locate the crash scene. Police say an officer saw the damaged fence and found a vehicle in a field along Robertson Road North Tuesday morning.

Investigator say an SUV driven by 38-year-old Chad Smith was driving north and crossed the southbound lane and hit a tree and the fence before stopping in the field. The vehicle stopped in an open field. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.