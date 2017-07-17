Home Indiana Newburgh Honors its Civil War History with Reenactment July 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh Pinterest

Newburgh resident Andrew Huston was the first U.S. citizen on trial for treason during the Civil War. As part of ‘Newburgh Remembers’ a reenactment of his trail was put on over the weekend.

The mock trial had attorneys questioning witnesses about the raid of Newburgh and Huston’s involvement.

The testimonies were true to life after one of the reenactors found real life transcripts of the trial in what used to be the Indianapolis Chronicle.

Trial Reenactor Tom Bodkin said, “And he did the research and found all this stuff in the archives of what is now the star I think in Indianapolis, but reporters that attended the trial wrote down verbatim what witnesses said or at least as verbatim as they could”

The crowd played the role of the jury and agreed with the jury back in 1863, finding Huston not guilty of treason.

