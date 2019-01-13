Newburgh Home to Be Featured on Popular TV Show

If you’re in the market for a new home and have some cash lying around, you can have the chance to buy a house featured on a television show.

A Newburgh home will be one of the houses featured on an upcoming episode of the popular show “House Hunters” on HGTV.

The house is on the 6200 block of Foxwood Court. One broker says the area is a favorite for families.

“Newburgh is a fantastic area,” said Nikki Davis. “It’s got great schools. It’s close to a lot of amenities. So it’s a very desirable area for any families that want to live here.”

The house can be yours for a cool $649,000. The two-story home features nine rooms, six bedrooms, and four full baths.

The episode of “House Hunters” has been recorded but it is unknown when it will air.

