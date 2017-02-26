Newburgh Home Destroyed by Fire

Two people are injured and a family is displaced after fire destroys their home in Warrick County. This happening in the 7,000 block of South Yankeetown Road in Newburgh.

The homeowner says the fire started In the kitchen and spread throughout the home. Crews were on scene for three hours, fighting the fire and eventually bull dozing the home.

Two people sustained injures but thankfully authorities say they were minor.

Jay Davis says, “We have two injuries. We had a firefighter, not for sure if they took him into town, possible inhalation. The homeowner had hurt her ankle. She was also taken in for, checkout.”

Fire officials say 8 to 10 fire trucks were used to put out the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

