The Newburgh Fire Department has a new Chief.

Assistant Fire Chief Nick Donnan was sworn in as the next Chief of the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department.

Chief Donnan assumed the role Tuesday, and Chief Paul Campbell stepped down from his role after serving for 10 years.

According to members of the fire department, they wanted to thank Chief Campbell for all his years of service and congratulate Chief Donnan on his new position.

Comments

comments