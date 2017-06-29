Local Fire Crews Fight Same Fire Twice

This morning, fire crews were called out twice to the same location in Newburgh after hot spots were reported at a home.

This happened in the 5000 block of East Sherwood Drive in Newburgh. According to dispatchers, the initial call came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

They say crews were on the scene for nearly 3 hours before leaving – and then returning a short time later – after the home’s resident reported hot spots on the roof of the garage.

There’s no word of injuries or the cause of the fire.

