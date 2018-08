Join the fun and festivities at the annual Newburgh Fiddler Fest this weekend.

Attendees can chow down on deep-fried catfish fiddlers, enjoy live bands, and drink beer garden with Friends of Newburgh, Inc.

The festival will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be held at the Old Lock and Dam Park in Newburgh.

Click here for more information on the event.

Comments

comments