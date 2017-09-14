Home Indiana Newburgh Farmer’s Market to Return at Historic Harvest Festival September 14th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

There are just three weekends left for the Newburgh Farmer’s Market but there’s another big event coming up in late October.

The annual historic Newburgh Harvest Festival and Market will take place October 28th.

It’s a full afternoon of family events including a small Harvest Farmer’s Market and kids activities.

There will be pony rides and trick or treating along the riverfront.

It will take place in the Newburgh Town Hall parking lot from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

