For the 7th year in a row, the Historic Newburgh Farmer’s Market kicks off Saturday.

The event is taking over the Edgewater Grille parking lot from 8 am until noon Saturday, May 27th. There will be coffee from Cleo’s Bakery, Sunshine Juice Co. is back and there will be live cooking demonstrations. Guests can also enjoy some live music this year.

For more information on the Farmer’s Market, click here: Newburgh Farmer’s Market

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments