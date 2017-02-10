Newburgh Farmer’s Market Accepting Vendor Applications

It may still be winter, but farmer’s market season isn’t far away. The Newburgh Farmer’s Market announces its opening date is May 27th. It will be open from 8 AM until Noon at the corner of State St. and Water St. downtown.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, the market is already taking applications. The town is holding two meetings for potential vendors. Those meetings are Monday, February 13th at 8 AM and 7 PM.

The Newburgh Farmer’s Market showcases locally grown and fresh farm products along with locally produced arts and crafts.

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments