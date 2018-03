Home Indiana Newburgh Newburgh Elementary Substitute Teacher Faces Strangulation Charges March 24th, 2018 John Werne Newburgh

A substitute teacher has been arrested for allegedly strangling a student at Sharon Elementary School in Newburgh.

61 year old Margaret Shively was arrested yesterday and is facing charges of strangulation and battery of a person less than 14 years old with bodily injury. She is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Warrick County Jail.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

