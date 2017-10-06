Home Indiana Newburgh Elementary Students Race Past Fundraising Goal For Walk-A-Thon October 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

Newburgh elementary students have already raced past the $16,000 they raised last year as part of the Walk-A-Thon fundraiser.

Every year, the students walk all day, each for just 30 minutes, to raise money, and they raised more than $16,000 before the walk even started. The fundraiser kicked off two weeks ago.

All of the money raised goes straight back to Newburgh Elementary for things like school supplies and playground equipment.

Comments

comments