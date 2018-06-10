Home Indiana Newburgh Crawls For The Newburgh Community Pool June 10th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana, Newburgh

Bar goers crawled from bar to bar today in Newburgh. After 4 years, the Newburgh Pub Crawl is back to raise money for the Newburgh Community Pool.

Starting at 1 PM, Bar goers will go to any bar of their choice on the list to receive their wristbands. Pizza Chef among other great bars and restaurants in Newburgh will be participating in the event.

Cary Beckner says “Pizza Chef Restaurant and Pub has always been a restaurant that has tried to help with the community, and give back to the community. We received a lot of of support, as you can see with the teams and different ones, its always been a staple here.”

Wristbands were only $10 for the Newburgh Pub Crawl. Included in that purchase was a raffle ticket and access to the shuttle.

Participated Bars:

American Legion Kapperman Post 44

Archie & Clyde’s

Cricket’s

Enigma

Knob HIll Tavern

Pizza Chef Newburgh

Showplace Family Entertainment Center

Wings, Etc.

All funds raised through the pub crawl will be used as matching funds for pool grants that require matching funds.

