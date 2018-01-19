Newburgh Community Pool to Close

Newburgh Community Pool will be closing. The Newburgh Town Council made that decision during a meeting last Wednesday. Community leaders cite declining attendance and the age of the pool are part of the reason for this closure. They say it costs about $100,000 to operate the pool each season, but revenue over the past few years has been about $40,000.

Year – Revenues – Expenditures

2010 – $89,932.16 – $103,367.21

2011 – $86,621.00 – $100,769.69

2012 – $87,767.80 – $100,391.06

2013 – $75,903.00 – $109,470.27

2014 – $63,607.47 – $106,704.10

2015 – $48,977.42 – $98,060.58

2016 – $42,478.00 – $87,276.28

2017 – $48,085.80 – $99,845.50

Leaders also say there are other issues that caused the closure, including unsafe conditions such as outdated electrical and plumbing and tripping hazards on the pool deck.

The Town of Newburgh has plans for Lou Dennis Community Pool that includes a new pool and/or splash park. But the town faces several challenges with funding.

The Parks Board will hold a public forum dedicated to the pool in early March (date to be determined).

If you would like to show your support and help the town move forward, the Parks Department has created a foundation called Park Pals, which is currently accepting volunteers and donations. Contact the Town Hall to sign up.

