Home Indiana Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm Opens For The Season September 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

If you’re looking for something to do to get in the Halloween spirit, Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm will be opening this weekend. The Newburgh Zombie Farm has been in operation for more than 40 years, and started out as a fundraiser for Newburgh Civitan. It has grown tremendously over the years.

There are over 50 live action actors and staff with intense, creative, and visually appealing attractions.

The Newburgh Zombie Farm will have its opening night Friday, September 29th. It will run from 7 p.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and Thursdays and Sundays it runs 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

No scare tours are done from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $12 and children under 10 are $5. No-scare tours are $5 for all ages.

Proceeds from the Haunted House go toward funding for Newburgh Civitan and additional proceeds are donated to charities such as EasterSeals, Special Olympics, and Civitan Research Hospital.

The zombie farm is located at 5466 Vann Road in Newburgh, which is two miles east of Castle High School.

You are not allowed to bring flashlights, lighters, cameras, or cell phones inside the haunted house. Those items should be left in your vehicle.

For more information, visit Newburgh Zombie Farm.

Photo Courtesy of Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm

Comments

comments